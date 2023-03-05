SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s Irish American Heritage Month and celebrations are bigger than just parades.

On Sunday, The tri-colored Irish flag was raised at the Lackawanna County Courthouse signifying unity of those of Irish descent.

The flag-raising was coordinated by multiple Irish clubs in the community, including the Irish Cultural Society, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Society of Irish-American Women.

“Its shows a unity of all Irish organizations instead of one group trying to outdo the other, we join forces and try to show everybody that we are here and we’re a unity we’re a family,” said President of the Irish Cultural Society Jack McIntyre.

The flag-raising was accompanied by Irish step dancers and bagpipes proudly embracing those Irish roots.