LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The streets were filled with music Monday in Carbon County. The Jesse Hiles Zoostock was back in the groove for its 23rd year at the Sports Zoo Halftime Bar and Grille in Lansford with plenty of food, giveaways, and live music all day long.

What makes this Zoostock different from years past, is that the creator of the event, Jesse Hiles, passed away earlier this year. The event raises money for the American Cancer Society.

The family-friendly event featured performances by Hatter, Mr. Moon, and the Coal Reefers, who sang music by Sweet Revenge Project 9 and Jimmy Buffet.

“It just means a lot to me, I’ve had family members battle cancer, teammates, coaches, teachers, all kinds of people in my life battling this disease, and it really means a lot for me to fight for them and show them that they aren’t alone,” said Coledale resident Kaylee Gilbert.

“Well, this event is great for the cause, but it’s great for the community too,” said American Cancer Society Telethon Chairman Joe Krushinsky.

The American Cancer Society Telethon is always in need of volunteers.