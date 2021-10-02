Raising awareness, funds to combat Epilepsy

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’ve all heard of neurological disorders like Cerebral Palsy and Muscular Dystrophy, or Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

But there’s one that’s more common than all of those combined. Eyewitness News joined the community to help draw awareness to it.

A particular color took over PNC Field Saturday morning. Purple represents Epilepsy, the most common serious brain disorder.

Epilepsy, which is known to trigger seizures, affects an estimated 3.4 million Americans. Among them? Two children in the Rivera family and their mother, Gloria Galarza.

“And it’s a struggle especially with that you can get it any time of the day doing any type of activity,” explained Galarza.

Roughly 110,000 people in Eastern Pennsylvania live with epilepsy which is why Epilepsy Foundation Eastern PA holds its annual Walk to End Epilepsy.

“This walk is to raise awareness and to raise much-needed funds for the Epilepsy Foundation in Northeast. It’s to celebrate those who are living with epilepsy,” stated Mary Loughlin, the Northeast Resource Coordinator.

Money raised by walkers helps support various resources in the organization’s 18 county region.The woman who formed a team of walkers called “Sally’s Sunshine” helped contribute to the cause which raised more than $11,000

“Every year, the donations grow to support us and, so, every year I take another step forward in getting the word out what this is about,” said Sally Smith who has Epilepsy.