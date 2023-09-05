DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Prioritizing mental health has been at the forefront of conversations and now across the nation, many organizations are raising awareness for national suicide prevention month.

Echoing throughout Veteran’s Promise in Dickson City more than fifty names of soldiers who made it home from battle but lost their own fight on the homefront.

United States Army Sergeant Dave Ragan and specialist Ray Stender stand at attention as each one is listed.

“For those families, I mean it means everything to know that their loved ones service and their legacies are not tarnished, that they’re not less than,” Ragan said.

Ragan is the founder of the organization that offers outreach to veterans for PTSD, drug and alcohol education, and support to their families. He says especially during suicide prevention awareness month they are working to keep their promise to veterans that they’re not alone.

“The service I provide at Veterans Promise may be even greater of importance here, than the service I ever provided in uniform,” Ragan continued.

It’s a battle he says he continues to fight for.

“It’s a hard thing to sit here with a camera in my face and say, you know, I had some hard times and struggles and I didn’t want to be here. Sometimes I still feel that way to this day, truthfully. But I have to fight on, I have too many people that love me and care about me and I have too many people that I’m responsible for,” Ragan added.

Veterans are at a 57 percent higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served leading to more and more resources aimed at helping those in need.

“The more you talk to people and individuals that you think might be in a situation where you think that they may be struggling, the more help you can be to them,” says Ray Stender the vice president of Veterans Promise.

Since its start in 2016, the organization has come up with programs like Major Hugs where children who lost or are away from their parents receive a teddy bear to also provide support to families.

“When she thinks about her father, when she wants to talk to him, when she wants a hug from him, or give him a hug or whatever it is, she can have that bear in place of him at this time since he’s gone.” Stender continued

It’s the year-round, 24/7 dedication that reminds veterans, first responders, and anyone fighting their own battles to know that they have a community around them.

“We need help and it’s okay to ask for help,” Ragan says.

If you or someone else you know is struggling and in need of support, you can reach out to Veterans Promise or contact the suicide and crisis lifeline by dialing 988.

