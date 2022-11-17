WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With Thanksgiving a week away food is something on everyone’s mind students at kings college have been working on a project to raise awareness about food insecurity here in northeast Pennsylvania.

Hunger for justice at King’s College has been going on for over twenty years.

“Hunger for justice is king’s version of national hunger and homelessness awareness week which takes place nationally across the country,” stated Kelly Gibbons, Social Justice Programs Coordinator at Shoval Center

This year the American Society for Civil Engineering student chapter at Kings College went to work creating a piece of art from donated cans of food for their “CANstruction project”, a tree

“We had a slogan from Shoval Center, creating a community through connections. We thought that paired really well with the idea of growth and the concept of building a community through what issues we have to solve here in Wilkes-Barre,” explained Joseph Giannella, a Kings College engineering student.

The students partnered with the New Roots Recovery Center to collect the cans, and the group works to help reconnect people with their community.

“We find out what the needs of the food pantry are, and we do the build with that in mind. All of the cans that are in there are food that will be used by the clients at new roots,” said Gibbons.

The project had to be adjusted this year due to the rising prices of food around the country.

“Last year our project was around 500 cans. This year we had to scale it down due to increased food prices, so we used around 400 cans this year,” stated Giannella.

The week will end with community projects across the Wilkes-Barre area.

“I always have a fun time with this project. It’s always something great to get involved with the community. I know the other students always like to give back. It’s just a great way to pair the program that we have here, and what the Shoval Program does for Kings,” expressed Giannella.

If you want to see the whole exhibit, you can view it on campus during school hours now through December 2nd.