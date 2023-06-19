PLAINS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One local veteran’s organization is holding a fundraiser to literally save the roof over their heads.

Plains American Legion Post 558 is raising money to rebuild their roof, a project that they say will cost almost $100,000.

They have already received help from those in the area, but are hoping for a little bit more.

Some might say a house doesn’t make a home, but a roof does.

Members of Plains American Legion Post 558 are coming together to save their club from the ceilings above their heads.

“What we’re doing is just raising the roof. We need a new roof, and with that, that helps us ensure that we can continue to bring all the services to our veterans,” said Molly Rosencrans, Auxiliary Secretary and member of the fundraising committee for the Plains American Legion Post 558.

The weather has taken its toll on the roof over the years. The organization recently discovered the damages are beyond repair.

“With a flat roof, unfortunately, things puddle, and when they finally got up there to do a patch it was a little bit more than was anticipated to be done,” Rosencrans explained.

The whole roof needs to be replaced, something that comes at a high cost.

“The few estimates that we got are upwards of 80,000 dollars, and I don’t know anybody that’s just got that laying around. So what we’re doing is trying to be proactive and raise the money,” Rosencrans continued.

Fundraising starts with Raise the Roof, a silent auction on Saturday where five dollars will get you a sheet of 12 tickets and a door prize upon entering. But, that’s not all.

“And we’re going to have refreshments, there’ll be 50/50. There’s going to be an instant bingo-style ticket. And it’s just going to be a lot of food, fun, and a lot of good people,” Rosencrans added.

Many of these good people are the backbone of the event.

Saturday’s silent auction will include two whole floors of raffle baskets, all brought in by donors from around the community.

“So many of our area businesses have been so generous. Everybody has just been so overwhelmingly generous because of reinvesting into our veterans that all of us here within the american legion family are just. We know we’re working for the right cause,” said Rosencrans.

The fundraiser is just one step toward making the organization the best it can be.

“We can reinvest into the building, we can reinvest into our veterans and our community,” Rosencrans said.

The silent auction will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and all are welcome and encouraged to stop by.