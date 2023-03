EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This year’s “Raise the Region” fundraiser in central PA was a smashing success.

$2.3 million was raised from the 30-hour online fundraising campaign hosted by the First Community Partnership of Pennsylvania.

The event to help 333 local non-profit organizations in six counties wrapped up at midnight Thursday.

More than 8,000 donors contributed to the cause.