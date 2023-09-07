LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the aftermath of severe thunderstorms that hit our area, rainbows stretched across the Pennsylvania sky Thursday evening.

In Jackson Township, 28/22 News received the picture below of a rainbow spread across the evening sky from 11-year-old Sadie Swindell.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY

News Director of 28/22 News Eric Nazarenus was also able to capture a rainbow, pictured above, that appeared over Dallas.

While rainbows signify the passing of the worst of the storms, there is much work left to be done in their aftermath. Thousands are still without power as of Thursday night, but the major outages are expected to be repaired by the end of the night.

