Rainbow cloud seen over Dushore

DUSHORE, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Rich Jensen, a viewer, captured a colorful phenomenon known as cloud iridescence in Dushore on Monday afternoon.

Image taken by Rich Jensen

Cloud iridescence makes a rainbow cloud, which is different than a typical rainbow because of the weather conditions associated with it.

The rainbow cloud forms usually in high, thin clouds such as altocumulus or cirrus while a typical rainbow can be seen in the right conditions with the sun behind you scattering the rain droplets.

“I’ve never seen one of these,” Jensen said.

These types of clouds in fact are relatively rare.

Small water droplets or ice crystals contained in a thin cloud scatter the sunlight through diffraction. When the sun’s rays reach the droplets in the cloud, iridescence can be seen.