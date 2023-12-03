OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wet weather could not dampen the Christmas spirit at an annual event in Lackawanna County.

Hundreds gathered in Old Forge to enjoy the free, festive, community fun.

One thing every “Snow Forge” attendee told 28/22 News is that what they enjoyed the most about the event was the community aspect, and they showed that Sunday afternoon, regardless of the rain.

An ice sculpture of Olaf from the Disney movie Frozen stayed intact despite wet and certainly not freezing weather.

It’s part of “Snow Forge” on South Main Street in Old Forge. The event comes around once a year as a way to get the community together and get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Ashley Neal and her son were not about to let a little rain stop them from attending.

“We come out here every year to see Santa we like to do all the fun activities and just have fun despite the weather it’s still fun,” said Old Forge resident Ashley Neal.

The wet weather also did not stop two best friends from coming out. They have both been attending for a while now and enjoy the same things here.

“Just to have some fun with our friends and just to hang out with family, the horse ride,” said Nand Patel of Old Forge.

“Like five years, um, yeah, the horse rides, I like the horse rides,” Old Forge resident Carter Marsico said.

People of all ages lined up for a ride on a horse-drawn wagon. While this was a favorite of many, Max Wozniak had something else in mind.

“I like the elves here and my favorite part is probably seeing all the elves,” Wozniak said.

One vendor is here for the first time this year to pass out their hair salon menus and says the best part for her is seeing how the community supports one another.

“I think it’s the key to any community supporting each other helping each other grow, and just like I heard before sharing holiday joy,” said Nichole Londo, owner of Salon Joy.

Londo and her staff love to give back to the community.

“We’re collecting toys for tots as well right now, and yeah we’re just having a blast right today enjoying all the community together,” said Salon Joy Hairstylist Debby Lombardi.

South Main Street to Grace Street in Old Forge was closed down for this event but reopened at 6:00 p.m.