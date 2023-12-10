28/22 NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern and central Pennsylvania is on the verge of experiencing some big weather changes as the region is already under some advisories.

Meteorologist Craig Flint explains the upcoming weather conditions expected for Sunday night into Monday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories are posted for much of NEPA as colder air will wrap in behind a developing storm system overnight into Monday.

The weather has been relatively mild for December through the weekend, but that could change, as a brief shot of wintry weather arrives overnight into Monday morning. Rain showers gradually change over to a period of wet snow by the time you wake up Monday morning.

After a snowy ride Monday morning, we expect widespread snow to taper by late Monday morning.

Places in the higher elevations will likely see three to six inches, with some locally higher totals, especially over portions of northern Susquehanna and into northern Wayne counties. Meanwhile, one to three inches of slushy snow is expected for Valley cities and most lower elevations.

It will remain blustery and colder through Monday, but a few more breaks in the clouds develop through Monday afternoon. The temperature will reach the upper 30s to near 40.

It will remain relatively calm and quiet through midweek, and it will turn slightly milder, too.

PennDOT is also advising drivers to be aware of the challenging weather conditions and, if possible, limit travel.

In a release, PennDOT says they are prepared and have salt and anti-skid on hand with crews treating roads in the region during the storm until roads are clear.

PennDOT is warning drivers the winter weather could impact early morning commutes and is urging them to avoid unnecessary travel. If you do need to hit the road, drivers can check road conditions online.

28/22 News will provide updates and weather alerts as new information becomes available.