DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wet weather forced the First Duryea Fall Festival indoors today, but it did not seem to dampen the spirits of those who attended.

Duryea Betterment Committee hosted the event which featured more than 20 vendors who showed off their crafts.

There was plenty of homemade goodies, like cookies and fudge, available as well as things like pumpkins, veggies, and corn stalks for sale.

“I think it’s just a good way, I have my own business too , so for crafters to get out and small businesses, and promote themselves, it’s a really hard time for a lt of people now, so just to offer up an event for people to promote their goods,” said coordinator Madeline Moss.

The Fall Festival also featured basket raffles.

All of the proceeds will benefit the Annual Duryea Christmas Stroll in December.