SLOCUM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For one community, the rain and clouds couldn’t stop the support of an organization that helps others.

This was the least ideal day of Slocum Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Bazaar.

But a crowd with raincoats and umbrellas was not going to let wet weather prevent supporting emergency responders who are always there for them.

Seats were filled, wheels were spun, and food was enjoyed by more than 100 people in Slocum Township.

Slocum Township Volunteer Fire Department expected nothing less of its community as it wrapped up its Annual Bazaar on muddy grounds

“Dedicated community, you know, neighbors and that and the area people come out and really supported us and we appreciate that,” said Slocum Township Fire Volunteer Fire Company Chief Ron Burd.

The picnic featured more than 100 raffle baskets, a beer stand, and entertainment that families and individuals all took part in.

Volunteers fried up food like funnel cakes topped with Oreo cookies and strawberry sauce.

Robert Welsh from Darnes and his wife look forward to the potato pancakes each year… And they weren’t going to let the weather stop them.

“We’ve been here 20 some years at least always here whether it’s rain or shine we make it,” said Welsh.

Sunday really proved how the people of the Slocum Township community support one another even on cloudy and rainy days.

“Just seeing the same faces everywhere and them always showing up and supporting this fire hole so we can do things with it,” said resident of Hunlock Creek and volunteer at the Slocum Bazaar Sara Swartz.

“All that stuff that definitely takes work so we are glad that people actually come out and support us and give us the money actually support the fire department so we can do what we need to,” said resident of Slocum and Slocum volunteer fireman Evyn Mackowski.

The department is in the process of constructing a new fire building and much of the money raised from the picnic will go toward it.