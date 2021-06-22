Rain doesn’t dampen their early morning routine

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Even through the rain Tuesday morning, some didn’t let it ruin their routines of heading to the banks of the Lackawanna River in Peckville.

“I do this everyday. It’s a habit, and I feel like… I feel so much better doing it. So, I just want to get out and walk. I have an umbrella,” said Pat Suhanick, Dickson City resident.

Some people Eyewitness News spoke to say they enjoy being outside even when it’s raining.

“Doesn’t matter. Doesn’t matter. Weather is nice. Being outdoors is nice. It’s all nature. Can’t beat this,” said Tony Zedar of Eynon. “I’m out everyday, everyday. I’m here in the park, religiously, nonstop. Maybe a couple times a year, might miss it if different things come up. For the most part, fifteen miles everyday.”

Zedar says he is a retired mailman that enjoys staying active and busy.

Suhanick says that they don’t know why, but they still enjoy walking even when it’s raining.

“I don’t know, I just enjoy it so much. And it makes me feel good so, that’s why I’m doing it.”