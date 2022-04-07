PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy rain from storms on Thursday has caused issues on an active roadway in Plains Township.

Eyewitness News came upon a crew from PennDOT diverting water off North River Street around 7:00 p.m. in Plains Township.

The roadway near Andy’s Diner was flooded due to the heavy rainfall. PennDOT workers say this is a known problem within the area. Officials say the flooding is caused by the water running off the side of the mountain.

PennDOT crews were able to to find a temporary solution using a cold patch.