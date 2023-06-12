PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The rain is certainly a welcome sight for local farmers who have been struggling to keep their crops alive.

The rain is long overdue here in NEPA. Eyewitness News stopped by a farm in Luzerne County where efforts are underway to bounce back.

“The guys are patching some of the tomatoes that we lost during the dry weather,” stated Gary O’Malia, owner of Larry O’Malia’s Farm & Greenhouse.

Gary O’Malia joined his workers in the tomato and corn fields before Monday’s highly anticipated rainfall. The third-generation farmer and owner of Larry O’Malia’s Greenhouse in Plains Township say some crops have not been growing.

“The tomatoes have been at a standstill and we did lose a few plants because of the dry weather. The first field of corn, not the greatest, the second field looks much better, but a lot of stuff is just gonna run a little behind schedule because of the dryness holding things back,” explained O’Malia.

O’Malia farms 40 acres along the Susquehanna River, and he grows a little bit of everything. But this year, mother nature has thrown a curveball.

“We’ve experienced dryness before but never this early in the season, usually it’s like later in July or August and what hurts now is, then if it’s later in the year the plants are established, and they’re a little more tolerating of the thing. Right now the plants were on the young side and they’re affected a little more,” described O’Malia.

O’Malia says there’s plenty of work left to do and it’s not too late to have a successful season.

“Even though it’s been dry early, we have a lot of planting yet to do, and a lot of crops that are still not planted. So, even though stuff might be delayed early in the season, as long as we start getting some rainfalls in the near future, we’ll be okay for the season,” said O’Malia.

Tomatoes and sweet corn are top sellers at O’Malia’s on River Street in Plains Township. The owner expects to see a big improvement in the crops within a few weeks.