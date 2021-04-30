Railriders make final preparations to welcome fans back

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Railriders are making final adjustments for fans to come back and the most important thing to them is to have people come back safely.

The ballpark is going to look very different from the last time the Railriders played here, back in September of 2019, more than 600 days since their last true home game with fans in the stands.

Adam Marco, Communications Director and Broadcaster, says everything from the way the team store works to single-game ticket sales through May, and socially distancing with masks, even throughout the outdoor stadium, is all a direct reflection recommendation from Major League Baseball. The CDC and the state.

Even with all the extra rules in place. They couldn’t be more excited to welcome people back this year.

“We ask for patience. We ask for understanding that we’re doing the best we can to get the most number of people in, while still following the guidelines laid out for ourselves, it’s a work in progress, this whole year will be, but I think everything is right now,” Marco says.

May 11th is the home opener for the Railriders with all safety precautions in place.