RailRiders franchise gets new owner and operator

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Endeavor, a sports and entertainment company, has unveiled a new initiative dedicated to the development of Minor League Baseball (MLB) included in this is the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton RailRiders.

Endeavor, the new owner and operator of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders announced Wednesday it acquired multiple “MLB professional development league clubs.”

The company created “Diamond Baseball Holdings” to acquire multiple teams across the country, including the RailRiders (club). The owner(s) facilitate the operation of the RailRiders.

“The creation of Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization dedicated to supporting, promoting and enhancing the sport of baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment,” Endeavor said in a press release.

A total of nine MLB teams have been acquired by DBH:

Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)

Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals)

Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees)

Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees)

San Jose Giants (Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants)

Subject to the PDL approval process, DBH will also operate all four affiliates of the 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves:

Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Mississippi Braves (Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Rome Braves (High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)

Endeavor also says they are in negotiation with other teams and will announce them as the deals are finalized.

DBH says they will support the MLB clubs with ticket sales, partnerships, naming rights, food and beverage, merchandising, content strategy and collectibles/authentics/NFTs and media rights.

Lackawanna County owns the stadium, PNC Field and is operated by an authority. The New York Yankees manage its players and have agreed to stay in NEPA through 2031.