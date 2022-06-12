SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Railfest made its comeback this weekend in Scranton after being canceled since 2019.

Steamtown national historic site offered free admission to all children and adults for the event’s return. This year showcased a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the cab of its pacific railroad ‘big boy’ restoration.

Visitors were able to go inside the trains which haven’t been available to the public since 2020.

“I mean we’re excited to have people back and I think people have been looking for something to do and to have some fun and to experience what the community has to offer,” said Megan Stevens, Park Ranger, PIO, Steamtown National Historic Site

Steamtown National Historic Site also offered the caboose experience which is a ten-minute train ride for guests.