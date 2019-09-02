Railfest Delights Train Lovers of All Ages

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Train enthusiasts from all over the state visited Railfest this weekend.

It’s a festival that celebrates the history of locomotives from the past and present.

Eyewitness Reporter Revathi Janaswamy has more.

When you think of Labor Day weekend, you might think of barbeques, camping, or any activity that lets people enjoy the last few days of summer. But for some, Labor Day means a weekend spent with their favorite machines.

“We just celebrate everything railroad,” said Cherie Shephard, Superintendent, Steamtown National Historic Site

Train enthusiasts spent this weekend at Railfest 2019 at the Steamtown National Historic Site. People had the opportunity to go on train excursions to nearby areas, see live demonstrations, and got a chance to see historic locomotives. Cherie Shepherd, Steamtown Superintendent says her favorite part of Railfest is to see the smiles of the visiting children.

“Just seeing how excited they are to be here and be around the trains. I mean it’s just like a giant train set they get to see everything in real. “

This is the thirteenth year that Railfest has been held. Visitors can also learn more their favorite locomotives through the trolley museum and the technology museum, which holds a real steam engine cut in half so that people can understand how it works. Shephard says the fest is also an opportunity to inspire kids.

“The three and four-year-olds with their Thomas t-shirts and they come and they’re so excited about trains. Those are the next train engineers and conductors so we want to start early and just give them that love for trains and love for science,” noted Shephard.

Sunday was the last day of this year’s Railfest, but organizers will start planning next year’s festival in a few weeks.