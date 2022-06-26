WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- On Saturday, several rafters were rescued from the Lehigh River.

The Fearnots Fire Company and White Haven EMS were dispatched to the river just after 3:00 pm.

Upon arrival, rescue crews discovered 9 rafters were stuck on a rock between fast-moving rapids.

According to first responders, two rafters made it to shore safely, while another two rafters stuck on the rock could not swim.

Water rescue personnel, with assistance from guides from the rafting company, were able to rescue the 9 rafters and remove all parties from the water.

According to reports, only one individual suffered minor injuries.