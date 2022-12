WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County school community came together to honor a young girl who passed away last weekend.

10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston passed away on Sunday after her family says she battled a combination of RSV and the flu.

People from across the Wyoming Valley came all wearing yellow to show their support to Rae’s family Wednesday night

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Merlino family during this difficult time.