BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An on-air radio personality has been suspended without pay until further notice as a controversy continues to grow in Columbia County.
Tuesday night a group of protesters gathered in front of the WHLM studio in downtown Bloomsburg.
This all started when Dave Reilly attended the white supremacists rally in Charlottesville, Virgina last Friday.
He posted a video of neo-nazis marching with tiki torches and supported the alt-right on his Twitter page.
WHLM has lost a few sponsors because of the backlash, including Bloomsburg University.
WHLM released a statement that says in part, the company “denounces, detests, disavows, condemns and has never condoned any form of racism, white supremacy, bigotry, or political violence towards anyone or any group”.
The general manager added that they are taking this matter very seriously, and it will take time to investigate the situation.
Radio personality suspended without pay amid controversy
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An on-air radio personality has been suspended without pay until further notice as a controversy continues to grow in Columbia County.