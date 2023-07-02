PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — HAM radio enthusiasts pulled into Luzerne County for Hamfest and Computer Fest Sunday. Lovers of radio, computers, or just any electronic equipment gathered in Plains Township to buy or sell their gizmos.

They say the hobby is alive and well, with new updates to help keep up in the digital age. But as a communication method that can operate during emergencies, the modern user must be licensed by the FCC.

The event even had an opportunity for attendees to gain their American Radio Relay League Volunteer Examiner License. Volunteers are able to assist in the event of disasters.

“And then you hear about the disasters all over the world. Down in Florida and things where the cell towers go down, the electricity is out. How do you communicate? Amateur radio operators use battery powered, they use solar powered, they can get a signal out and get emergency services to where they need to go when everything else in the grid has gone down,” said Secretary of the Plains Polish American Veterans Club Elaine Kollar.

There are multiple levels of certification including one for Morse code.