Racing to Read!

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The big ABC Supply 500 Indy Car race is at Pocono Raceway this weekend. Five-time series Champion Scott Dixon made time out of his schedule to stop by the Mountain Center in Tobyhanna and read to head start students. He also brought along something that excited the adults, as well. Photojournalist Tom Gregory has the story.

“What do you think this book might be? Pete the Cat” said Scott Dixon, who took some time off the race track to read.

“Trying to help this program and some of these young lives shoot for big dreams,” Dixon told Eyewitness News.

The Indy Car champ explained, “I have two little girls at home and another baby on the way and I think for all of us creating this central passion for learning is key.”

The youngsters were amazed at the show car Dixon brought along for show and tell!

“We brought a show car this year to kind of help enlighten a lot of these kids on what I actually do and what the program does” noted Dixon.

“The kids like meeting Scott and reading the book and seeing the car, they had a lot of fun with that,” said Tim Lee, Executive Director Pocono Services for Families. “I think the adults may have enjoyed that more than the kids but it was a good time.”

“It is a lot of fun you know! The message in the book is never give up, there’s always a way, different avenues you can take but always shoot for your dreams” said Dixon.

The program is part of the PNC Grow Up Great Early Education Initiative. This is the second time Dixon has read for students at the center.