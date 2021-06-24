Racer looking to support local police at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 22 / WYOU 28 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – Pocono Raceway is gearing up for the 2021 Nascar double-header this weekend. One racer will compete to “Fund the police”.

Track CEO Nick Igdalsky is partnering with Fast Track Racing to drive the #12 car.

It will feature the Pocono Mountain Regional Police foundation logo on the hood in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the foundation and other surrounding police departments.

Igdalsky says it’s his way of showing support.

“I’m doing this because of all of the ill will against first responders, especially police officers and just letting people know that they have the power themselves to make a difference and help these folks out and show their support.”

Chris Wagner, with the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, is grateful for the support.

“They’ve always been big supporters of the police department and their local police officers and we certainly think this is just another display of how they support their community.”

You can see the car race tomorrow in the 200 Arca Menards series race.