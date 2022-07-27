WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City officials announced Wednesday, the capture of a rabid cat.

Officials say on Tuesday, July 26, a rabid cat was found near the area of Crescent Avenue in Wilkes-Barre and urge anyone with a bite or other exposure to the saliva or central nervous system (CNS) fluid from the animal should call the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department at 570-208-4268.

Anyone with a pet that’s been recently injured by this animal should contact their veterinarian for advice about protecting their family.

City officials say to make sure all pets are vaccinated against rabies since other animals in the area may now develop the disease.

Wilkes-Barre Health officials state to avoid contact with all wild or stray animals especially bats, raccoons, foxes, and skunks.

Touching or handling a potentially rabid animal or inanimate object that has come into contact with a rabid animal does not mean you were exposed.

If saliva or CNS fluid tissue from the animal entered a fresh, open wound, or if you came into contact with a mucous membrane, then you should be checked for rabies exposure.