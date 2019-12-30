Rabid Cat Found in North End Section of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wilkes-Barre City Health Department issued a statement Monday regarding a stray cat that tested positive for rabies:

“Please be advised that a stray cat has tested positive for rabies on East Chestnut Street in Wilkes-Barre’s North End neighborhood. The city received the confirmed diagnosis from the Pennsylvania State Department of Health.

Rabid animals pose a threat to humans and other animals. To minimize the risk of contracting rabies, feral cats should be avoided, especially in cases when they behave abnormally. Do not feed or attempt to catch feral cats. Pets in the area should be monitored when left outside and caution should be used when walking dogs in the neighborhood. Children playing outdoors should also be supervised.”

According to the PA Department of Agriculture, “rabies is a virus of the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord) that can affect any mammal.” Signs of rabies may include aggression, loss of fear, attraction to noise and human activity, excessive vocalization, biting at objects or other animals. More information about rabies can be found online at: https://www.agriculture.pa.gov/Animals/AHDServices/diseases/Pages/Rabies.aspx

If you have any questions or encounter a feral cat that is acting abnormally, contact the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department at 570-208-4268.