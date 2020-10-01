Questions and concerns continue to stem from discarded ballots

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Questions and concerns continue to be raised about the circumstances surrounding military mail-in ballots that were thrown away at the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections.

A federal investigation is ongoing and now, a county council member is calling for a council investigation into the matter. Members of the Luzerne County Board of Elections, which oversees the election bureau, say they want more information from the county administration about the incident.









County Manager Dave Pedri said last week that the ballots were discarded by a temporary seasonal independent contractor hired to work in the election bureau.

