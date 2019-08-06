Quarry Dispute in Fell Township

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A battle between a township and company over waste disposal is brewing in Lackawanna County.

Fell Township residents voiced their concerns to township supervisors Monday night. The Township says Pioneer Aggregates, a company with a permit through D-E-P is dumping waste into a quarry. The township filed a notice of violation because they say Pioneer is not complying with their zoning ordinance. The company fired back with an appeal.

“To me it’s cut and dry. They have a municipal waste permit from dep, which means they are depositing waste which is not allowed in that area by our zoning law. They need to come to the zoning board and ask for relief,” said Andy Gorel, Supervisor, Fell Township

“Maybe it’s not safe but they have a piece of paper from dep that says they can do what they’re doing. Now there are things we can do to challenge that but we have to follow the laws as well,” noted Joseph Mcgraw, Solicitor, Fell Township

“We voted for these people to look out for our best interest and it just doesn’t seem like that is happening,” said Jennifer Carachilo, Resident, Fell Township

A zoning hearing will be held Wednesday at 7 p-m to determine if the appeal is valid.