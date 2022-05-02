HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man over the weekend in Hazleton after they say a group of quad and dirt bike riders fled from police.

Police say they were called to the area of South Wyoming and East Hawthorne Streets around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a group of about 15 people riding quads and dirt bikes in the road.

When police tried to stop them, they say the riders took off through the south side of the city and went through multiple stop signs and red lights, along with riding into oncoming traffic.

Police say they were able to stop two of the quads, one driven by 22-year-old Darien Pimentel-Irizarry. Both ATVs were towed from the scene.

Pimentel-Irizarry was charged with fleeing and eluding, and multiple traffic violations. He was sent to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for overnight arraignment. There is no word on charges for the rider of the other ATV.