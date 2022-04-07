WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fourth-generation Ukrainian-American will be teaching residents the art of decorating pysanka, while also benefitting Ukraine.

This weekend, The University of Scranton will hold pysanka workshops, where participants will learn the art of decorating Ukrainian Easter eggs with traditional folk designs.

The workshops being offered this weekend are booked up, but host Dr. Amelia Randich, assistant professor of biology, said the school is looking to hold more to meet the demand.

Dr. Randich is a fourth-generation Ukrainian-American, and this art has been passed down through the women in her family. She has been writing pysanka for over 30 years and teaches pysanka at various retreats in the U.S.

The proceeds will provide humanitarian relief to those in Ukraine. For information and to see Dr. Randich’s pysanka you can visit her website at Saving The World: One Egg At A Time.