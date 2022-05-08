PHILADELPHIA, PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A puppy named ‘Wendy’ was stolen from the Pennsylvania SPCA and turned into the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) hours after she was taken.

On Sunday, May 8, the Pennsylvania SPCA reached out to the public and the media to help identify the individual who stole Wendy from the SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters and to also find the puppy.

According to the SPCA, around 2:15 p.m. a woman took Wendy, a small white terrier mix, out of the kennel and put it in her purse. Afterwhich, the woman and another female left the building with Wendy.

Wendy is microchipped and the company was notified. The puppy was adopted by a family who was waiting for her to get spay surgery, scheduled for Monday, May 9, before they could take her home.







Courtesy: PSPCA

Hours after the SPCA’s outreach, an outpouring of leads came in, and Wendy was turned into the PPD. The SPCA confirmed through the microchip technology that the puppy was in fact, Wendy.

The investigation into the individuals who stole the puppy remains open. Anyone who recognizes the individuals in question or has any information is asked to call 911.