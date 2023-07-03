SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help with finding the owner of a puppy they say was left inside a dumpster.

According to the Scranton Police Department, just before noon on Sunday, officers found a dog inside a commercial dumpster in the 1800 block of Brick Avenue.

Officers believe the owner may have left the Pitbull puppy in the dumpster. The dog was then transported to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Scranton Police Department

Any information regarding the identity of the individual or individuals who owned the dog is asked to contact Scranton Police Officer J. Sweeney (#739) at 570-348-4134.