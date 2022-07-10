MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Get ready to start your engines as dozens of flashy cars poured into the parking lot of a restaurant in Montoursville for car lovers to admire.

Pudgie’s Pizza hosts what they call a ‘cruise in’ every second Sunday of the month during the summer. All types of cars, trucks, and motorcycles of every make and model are welcome.

This is the second year the business has welcomed the cruise-in and Manager Scott Pruitt says it’s a great way to bring people together while enjoying beautiful cars, new and old.

“People can come, they can pop their lawn chairs out and they can make a day of it and enjoy the community that comes with the car show,” explained Pudgie’s Pizza Manager, Scott Pruitt.

Those who participated were given a free slice of pizza and a drink, courtesy of Pudgie’s Pizza. The next one is scheduled for Sunday, August 14.