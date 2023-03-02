(WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced today they will launch an investigation into the proposed rate increase for UGI Utilities Inc.

According to the release, the commission unanimously voted 5-0 to investigate to proposed rate increase.

For the average residential customer, PUC officials say their average rates would increase by about 8.9% per month.

The investigation would suspend this rate increase as well as any other increases UGI files for the next seven months.

Now that the commission voted to launch an investigation, the case will be assigned to the PUC’s Office of Administrative Law Judge.

Their final decision on this rate increase will have to come by October 28, 2023.