‘Publishers Clearing House’ scam resurfacing

PAXINOS, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Degg H. Stark, Sunbury Chief County Detective, said that it seemed like scam reports were dwindling over the past few months. However, Tuesday a report of a ‘Publishers Clearing House’ scam was made.

According to the Northumberland County DA’s office, the victim said she was called by a foreign-speaking male who claimed to be with Publishers Clearing House. The scammer told the victim she had won $4.8 million, a new truck, and an additional $7,000 a week.

The scammer provided the victim with confirmation numbers that she would have needed to accept the prizes, the DA’s office said. The scammer then told the victim she would need to provide a credit card number for “fees.”

The victim told officials that the scammer then gave her a badge number, which is most commonly associated with law enforcement authorities, according to the DA’s office. The victim said she knew this was a scam.

The victim then told the caller that she would prefer to pay the fees in cash and the scammer then asked for a social security number.

The district attorney’s office reminds all residents to never give out social security numbers, bank account information, credit card numbers, and other types of personal information over the phone.

The DA says that if you feel you are being scammed hang up and call the person or business using the known published contact information.