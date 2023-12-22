SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in Lackawanna County are upset about a rate increase that could be coming their way.

Friday afternoon state officials got together at the corner of Mulberry and Washinton Street in Scranton to urge residents in Scranton and Dunmore to continue to oppose the rate hike that the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is proposing to increase sewage and water fees.

On Thursday, the PUC said it would pause the request for further study. But lawmakers say the fight is not over

“It’s gonna be terrible to the ratepayers they’re already struggling and it’s way too much already. they should be reducing them,” said Senator Marty Flynn.

This all comes after an increase was already added to resident’s bills in the beginning of 2023.

“Over the past year, it’s already increased 70.4% between water and sewage now sewer is actually costing more than water for ratepayers which is crazy,” added Senator Flynn.

An announcement made by the puc this week has given some hope to customers.

“Yesterday the PUC announced a multi-month pause for the sake of an investigation that’s an extraordinary, unusual step but it doesn’t mean that we should become complacent that the rate hike is stalled or held off altogether,” says State Representative Kyle Mullins.

Something else the residents in the Scranton and Dunmore area are upset about is that they are being hit with higher rates than others in the Commonwealth.

“It’s supposed to be spread over all of the ratepayers under their umbrella in Pennsylvania now they’re pushing it to ratepayers in Scranton and Dunmore and that’s not fair and that’s not right,” continued Senator Flynn.

For those interested in opposing the rate hike they can stop by the office at 341 North Washington Ave in Scranton. No appointment is necessary.

“Five to ten minutes and get it over with and get your voice heard, it’s the most important part and let the puc know that you know we’re not gonna stand for this as ratepayers,” explained Senator Flynn.

The hours are Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. then 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00-3:00 p.m.