WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Rite Aid drugstore on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre is closing its doors.

Eyewitness News first told you about the closure two weeks ago when a sign on the door of the soon-to-be-shuttered store stated it will be closing on Tuesday, April 26.

Melissa McCarthy works nearby. She told us she would stop in daily for drinks and snacks and now needs to find another place to go.

“It sucks that it’s closing because everything is opening right now…ya know everyone is coming back right now, Guard is coming back, Blue Cross is coming back and I mean you’d think we would be a big part of their business,” explained McCarthy.

RITE AID ISSUED A STATEMENT TO EYEWITNESS NEWS WHEN WE LEARNED ABOUT THE CLOSURE:

“Like all retail businesses, we regularly review each of our locations to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, communities and overall business. During our December Q3 earnings call, we announced that we would be closing approximately 63 stores across the U.S. – approximately 2 percent of our total locations. A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously, and those decisions are based on a variety of factors that retail businesses consider such as overarching business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance. We review every neighborhood to assure our customers will have access to health services, be it at Rite Aid or a nearby pharmacy, and we work to seamlessly their prescriptions. In addition, we strive to transfer associates to other Rite Aid locations where possible. We look forward to continuing to serve our communities and expanding in new ways to new markets to become a pharmacy that serves customers nationally.“

Rite Aid on the Square states prescriptions can be picked up at the 155 East Northampton Street location starting Wednesday, April, 27.