OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Old Forge Borough Council will host a meeting Thursday night to discuss future endeavors for the town, specifically regarding the Diamond Club.

According to the Old Forge Borough Council, a public meeting will be held Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. inside the Borough Council Building located at 310 South Main Street in Old Forge.

The meeting’s discussion will center around a proposed liquor license transfer for the Diamond Club and Club VIP, located at 107 North Keyser Avenue, as the owner wishes to make part of the establishment into a “games of skill” venue.

Games of skill are very similar to casino slot machines, which are kept in venues that aren’t casinos. However, if the liquor license transfer doesn’t go through, another option is an alternative strip club targeting the female audience.

The plans are being called into question as the location itself has been home to criminal activity, including an incident that occurred on January 1 where a 34-year-old woman suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head and needed emergency surgery.

The Borough encourages residents to attend the meeting to be part of the conversation and discuss the possible impacts, whether they be negative or positive, this could have on the community’s safety and identity.