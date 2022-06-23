HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Troopers Association president issued a statement on the judge’s decision to drop the murder charges against the woman who struck and killed two state troopers and one pedestrian in March.

The crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. near the Broad Street exit in South Philadelphia on Monday, March 21.

According to officials, Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33 and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29 were helping a man who was walking on I-95 South. The pedestrian was identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown.

According to state police, Jayana Tanae Webb (pictured below), 21, of Eagleville, was identified as the driver in the crash on Interstate 95 that took the lives of three people.