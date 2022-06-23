HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Troopers Association president issued a statement on the judge’s decision to drop the murder charges against the woman who struck and killed two state troopers and one pedestrian in March.
The crash happened just before 1:00 a.m. near the Broad Street exit in South Philadelphia on Monday, March 21.
According to officials, Trooper Martin F. Mack III, 33 and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, 29 were helping a man who was walking on I-95 South. The pedestrian was identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown.
According to state police, Jayana Tanae Webb (pictured below), 21, of Eagleville, was identified as the driver in the crash on Interstate 95 that took the lives of three people.
“Our investigators did an amazing job. There was absolutely no testimony during yesterday’s hearing that should’ve led to the dismissal of the most serious charges. Judge Simmons struck another blow against law and order in Philadelphia. Dismissing these charges sends another message to criminals that you can literally get away with murder. Once these charges are refiled by the district attorney’s office, it’s our hope a top prosecutor will be assigned to this case. Everything must be done to ensure justice is served for these brave troopers and their grieving families.”PSTA President David Kennedy