EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) provided the public with two charities’ information for anyone who wishes to help the families of the troopers who were injured and killed by the same gunman on Saturday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday a gunman actively engaged troopers in Mifflintown Borough around 12:45 p.m., shooting one trooper, Lieutenant James A. Wagner, who was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

State Police say the shooter fled the scene and was found in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive around 2:45 p.m., where troopers exchanged more gunfire with the gunman, killing him in the process.

However, during the shootout, State Trooper Pierre Jacques Rougeau Jr. was shot and killed.

The PTSA wants to provide information to the public on two charities for anyone wishing to help the families of Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr. and Lieutenant James A. Wagner. Trooper Rougeau was killed and Lt. Wagner injured Saturday during separate encounters with a shooter in Juniata County.

“The PSTA Survivors Fund and Troopers Helping Troopers do not solicit the public for contributions, so please be careful if you receive any calls. Every dollar contributed goes directly to helping troopers and their loved ones,” said PSTA President David Kennedy.

Donations can be sent to:

PSTA Survivors Fund, 3625 Vartan Way, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation is a non-profit that provides funding for families when a trooper is killed in the line of duty. funding for families when a trooper is killed in the line of duty, visit the foundation’s website to donate or learn more.

The PTSA represents around 4,440 state police officers to help protect those who serve and protect us. To learn more about PTSA visit their website.

Police are still investigating the cause of what led to the deadly shooting.