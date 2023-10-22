SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Trick-or-Treating wasn’t just for kids Sunday as some pets joined in the fun at McDade Park.

The non-profit Pawsitively for the Animals hosted its 5th annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade and Costume Contest.

28/22 News Anchor Nick Toma served as one of the judges and the panel had a tough task. Hundreds of dogs showed up in their best costumes, but there could only be one winner.

The winner was this cute canine dressed as Beetlejuice, which took the $100 grand prize.

Toyota of Scranton and S and S Pools and Spas sponsored the pet event in the Electric City.