HARRISBURG, DAUPHINE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Trooper Association is warning residents of scams regarding the fallen troopers who were killed on I-95.

The organization is warning residents not to donate money to any organizations pretending to raise money to benefit the families of the two troopers killed on Monday, Martin Mack and Branden Sisca.

“It’s disgusting to even have to issue this statement, but our members and others are reporting to us that they’re receiving phone calls from people alleging to represent law enforcement organizations that are raising money to benefit the families of our fallen brothers,” said PSTA President David Kennedy.

“The public should not make donations or provide personal information to these callers. The PSTA is the only official organization that represents and serves Pennsylvania state troopers, and we do not use telephone solicitation for fundraising.”

As always, if you feel you are being scammed, do not give any personal information and hang up right away.