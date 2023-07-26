EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The PSPCA is setting a $10 adoption fee for all dogs over one year old.

The event will be happening from Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30 at the following adoption centers:

PSPCA Philadelphia Headquarters

PSPCA Danville Center

PSPCA Lancaster Center

MainLine Animal Rescue

After rescuing over 170 dogs in a Monroe County home, the shelters are at capacity and looking for new homes for the dogs.

The majority of the dogs are small, friendly, and would benefit from living with other dogs the shelter says.

The shelters will still be following the normal adoption processes and policies.

If you are interested in adopting one of the dogs you can visit the PSPCA website.