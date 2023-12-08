(WBRE/WYOU) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation, is bringing hope to Pennsylvania’s shelter pets this holiday season as it partners with the Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA) for its “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” adoption event, where the BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for cat or dog adoptions.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 9, and will be hosted in more than 380 shelters in 43 states, including all of the Pennsylvania SPCA locations: Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster, and Main Line Animal Rescue.

The Pennsylvania SPCA locations will be offering fee-waived adoptions for all cats and dogs on Saturday at each of the organization’s four locations at these specific times:

PSPCA Philadelphia, 350 East Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA from 12:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

PSPCA Danville Center, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

PSPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Main Line Animal Rescue, 1149 Pike Springs Road, Phoenixville, PA from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Our nation’s animal shelters need your help as they face an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of deserving pets desperate to find a home. Our ‘Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance this holiday season.” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The Pennsylvania SPCA shelters are at maximum capacity, with dog adoptions, especially low. As a participating organization for Empty the Shelters, the PSPCA hopes to place many deserving dogs and cats in forever homes in time for the holiday season.

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. It began in 2016 to encourage more families to choose adoption and over 204,000 pets have found loving homes since it began.