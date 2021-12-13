PSP warns residents of new ‘Zelle Scam’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are warning people to keep an eye out for money transferring app scams.

Police say these scams can be used on any type of money transfer apps, such as Venmo and Cash App, but the scam is used most often with Zelle.

According to police, the victim will receive a text message from a bank’s fraud department, the scammer will then ask the user to confirm a suspicious payment.

If the victim responds the scammer will then call.

Upon calling, the victim will be asked for their username to “verify their identity,” the victim will also receive a one-time passcode which will allow the scammer to change their password.

The bank or Zelle will send a legitimate notification that the password was changed, but police say the fraudsters know about these and will tell the victim to verify it.

Once the password change is complete, police say the scammer will have full access to the victim’s bank account connected to the Zelle app.

PSP says residents can protect themselves by following these steps: