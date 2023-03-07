SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade is scheduled to step off this Saturday and troopers remind everyone not to drink and drive.

While many may plan on enjoying a few drinks, it’s important to remember when to put the car keys down and pick up the phone to call a car service.

As the City of Scranton prepares for the parade this weekend, so are local officers. Many celebrations are on the agenda and many will include alcohol.

State police will be ready by increasing their presence on area roadways to ensure the safety of everyone.

“There’s so many other alternative ways of transportation out there today whether you have Lyft, Uber, even your common taxi,” said Pennsylvania State Trooper Bob Urban.

One taxi company is ready and the staff says the smart thing to do is leave your car at home.

“St. Patty’s Day is coming up there’s a lot of people who actually take a cab instead of driving their car which is a smart thing to do,” says Scott Fassett of Burgit’s Electric City Taxi.

And if you happen to come across a driver under the influence while on the road, State police offer this advice.

“Maintain your distance, you know? Don’t try to follow, don’t try to chase anybody. If you think they’re doing wrong, your best thing you can do is get the license plate and call 911,” Trooper Urban added.

It’s important to keep yourself and others safe by knowing when you have had enough and it’s time to call for a ride home.

Driving under the influence in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is punishable by jail time and a fine.