EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have released data crashes, injuries, and deaths that occurred during the Easter weekend travels.

PSP investigated 449 vehicle crashes, which resulted in more than 100 injured travelers and four deaths during the Easter holiday weekend.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in 10% of the crashes, including one fatal crash. There were 341 DUI arrests throughout the weekend.

Police also arrested 255 individuals on criminal charges and issued 13,490 traffic citations between April 15-17.

CRASH DATA

YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2022 (3 days)44944101471
2019 (3 days)54012129380

ENFORCEMENT DATA

YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
2022 (3 days)3414,784574158,234
2019 (3 days)3965,847765119,043

Statistical information was not collected during 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout Pennsylvania.

More information on 2022 Easter holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available