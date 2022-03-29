BRIAR CREEK BOROUGH, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men have been arrested after officials say traffic stops allowed Troopers to discover a stolen vehicle and drugs.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in January, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a silver Nissan for running a red light on Columbia Boulevard in Briar Creek Borough.

Troopers say the driver Timothy Shelton, 22, was wanted in Maryland, in his possession were 71 bundled glassine bags of heroin/fentanyl. Police also found the passenger Robert Broadbent, 26, of Scranton in possession of 9 glassine bags of heroin and crystal methamphetamine.

Investigators state in Broadbent’s possession was a fabricated check for the Nissan indicating to police that it was stolen from Philadelphia.

Shelton was taken into custody and remains in the Columbia County Prison on a warrant from Maryland. He has been charged with receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and other related charges. Shelton was unable to post bail.

Broadbent’s charges are pending through the district court at this time.